Rana Daggubati’s Aranya Movie Review

Aranya Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Rana Daggubati has always been an actor who thrived to sign interesting flicks in his career. Most of his films received critical acclaim from the audience and he pinned many hopes on Aranya, a social drama that is directed by Prabhu Solomon. Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar played the other important roles. Eros International bankrolled Aranya and the film is hitting the screens today. Here is the complete review of Aranya:

Story:

Aranya is the story of Narendra Bhupathi (Rana Daggubati), a forest man who receives an award from the Indian President for his efforts to preserve the forests and elephants. He is called Aranya as he dedicates his life to the forest. The Minister for Forest and Climate Change (Ananth Mahadevan) plans a huge township in the forest that shatters the lives of the elephants. They struggle hard as the ways to drink water get blocked. The rest of Aranya is all about what happens next. Watch Aranya to know about the complete story.

Analysis:

The film’s director Prabhu Solomon directed social dramas and all his previous films dealt with forests and the social issues around animals. The plot has an universal appeal and it would connect with everyone well. The life of elephants, preserving the forests and the advantages for the mankind are well narrated. The relationship between Aranya and the elephants is the major highlight of the film. There are various subplots but most of them fail to impress the audience.

The second half of Aranya looks pale and it doesn’t appeal to the audience. The climax portions are well presented. Some of the dialogues are thought-provoking. Aranya is an honest attempt but it fails because of the drama that is narrated on a flat note. Some of the action episodes too make no impact. Aranya will appeal to those who love social dramas.

Performances:

Rana Daggubati is one of the finest actors we have. The actor lives up to the expectations in the role of Aranya. His mannerisms, dialogue delivery are a treat to watch. He fits perfectly in the role of Aranya. There is a romantic track between Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain but it ends abruptly. They performed well in their roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a journalist and has a key role. She does her part well. Raghu Babu and Anath Mahadevan are decent in the roles.

Aranya has a decent plot. The screenplay and the second half should have been much better. The dialogues are good. Aranya has strong technical stuff. Resul Pookutty’s sound design is the major highlight of the film. The cinematography work is the other highlight of Aranya. The background score matches the film’s mood and the production values of Aranya are grand. Most of the film is shot in natural locations. Prabhu Solomon should have focused more on the second half.

Verdict:

Aranya has an interesting plot that is let down because of the unappealing second half. Several logics are left behind. The film is a visual treat but it ends up as a boring attempt.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5