Asian Suresh & Rana Support Vijay Antony’s Badhrakali

Vijay Antony is back with Badhrakali, his 25th film and one of his most ambitious projects yet. Directed by Arun Prabhu, Badhrakali explores themes of power, rebellion, and justice, promising a gripping narrative steeped in socio-political unrest. The film is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner, and is presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation along with Meera Vijay Antony.

This political action thriller is officially set to hit screens worldwide on September 5. A striking poster sees Vijay Antony in a raw, defiant pose- pistol in hand, with a blood-red full moon casting shadows over temple spires. It’s a powerful visual cue for the kind of emotionally charged drama the film aims to deliver.

The Telugu version of Badhrakali will be released by Asian Suresh Entertainment, in association with Rana’s Spirit Media. On the technical side, Shelley Calist serves as the cinematographer, and the music is composed by Vijay Antony himself.

The makers are planning to begin the aggressive promotional activities soon.