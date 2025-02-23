Assembly or Press Meet? YS Jagan’s Eternal Dilemma Continues!

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is finally set to return to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. His absence for the past seven months has been a hot topic among both party leaders and YSRCP party cadre. The last time he attended was in July 2024, and since then, he has stayed away, raising many questions about his absence.

When asked about his absence, Jagan often stated that he preferred speaking through press conferences rather than engaging in debates in the Assembly. He argued that press meets allowed him more time to express his views. However, despite several press conferences, they failed to create a strong connection with the public, leading to speculation about his reluctance to face the Assembly.

Now, Jagan seems ready to make an appearance. On February 24, 2025, Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer will address both houses of the legislature, and YS Jagan decided to attend. The party has instructed its MLAs to gather at Jagan’s Tadepalli camp office by 9 AM before proceeding to the Assembly.

In July 2024, Jagan attended the Assembly for just two days, and he skipped the November session entirely. It remains unclear if he will actively participate in upcoming discussions or if he will continue his past approach of letting his MLAs represent the party while he addresses the media from his camp office. Party insiders suggest that he may still choose to engage with the public through media interactions rather than Assembly debates.