x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Return Of The Dragon doing good in Telugu States

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix
image
Return Of The Dragon doing good in Telugu States

Return Of The Dragon doing good in Telugu States

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan received a huge appreciation for his debut film Love Today. The film was dubbed into Telugu and it did well across the Telugu states. He took two years and he is back with Dragon. The film released on Friday in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously. The film opened to positive talk and with low footfalls. The numbers have seen a decent rise by Friday evening. Saturday witnessed packed houses across all the cities and towns. Youth are impressed with the film and Dragon is expected to have a strong Sunday and decent weekend in Telugu.

For the Telugu financials, all the parties would end up in profits. Dragon is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is produced by AGS Entertainments. Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin played other prominent roles in this youthful entertainer. Leon James scored the music for Dragon and the film is doing a great business in Tamil.

Next Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix Previous Assembly or Press Meet? YS Jagan’s Eternal Dilemma Continues!
else

TRENDING

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Latest

image
Mazaka Trailer: Mass Commercial Package
image
Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding
image
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain
image
Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix
image
Return Of The Dragon doing good in Telugu States

Most Read

image
Assembly or Press Meet? YS Jagan’s Eternal Dilemma Continues!
image
How to Fix Hyderabad’s Real Estate Crisis!
image
SLBC Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Related Articles

Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event