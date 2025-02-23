Return Of The Dragon doing good in Telugu States

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan received a huge appreciation for his debut film Love Today. The film was dubbed into Telugu and it did well across the Telugu states. He took two years and he is back with Dragon. The film released on Friday in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously. The film opened to positive talk and with low footfalls. The numbers have seen a decent rise by Friday evening. Saturday witnessed packed houses across all the cities and towns. Youth are impressed with the film and Dragon is expected to have a strong Sunday and decent weekend in Telugu.

For the Telugu financials, all the parties would end up in profits. Dragon is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and is produced by AGS Entertainments. Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin played other prominent roles in this youthful entertainer. Leon James scored the music for Dragon and the film is doing a great business in Tamil.