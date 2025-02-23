Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent mass entertainer Daaku Maharaaj is now streaming on Netflix from February 21st. The film is creating a havoc across the digital space and it is trending in 18 countries of the globe. The film is available in all the languages and the non-Telugu audience too are loving the film. Daaku Maharaaj is on the top slot on Netflix India and it is trending across various slots in other nations.

Daaku Maharaaj is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. Vijay Karthik Kannan’s cinematography work along with Thaman’s background score and the action episodes are well appreciated. The film is made on a huge budget and the production values of the film are widely discussed. Balakrishna is currently busy with the shoot of Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film releases for Dasara 2025.