Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

Audiences of all sections can watch Couple Friendly comfortably: Dheeraj Mogilineni

Published on February 10, 2026 by swathy

Audiences of all sections can watch Couple Friendly comfortably: Dheeraj Mogilineni
Audiences of all sections can watch Couple Friendly comfortably: Dheeraj Mogilineni

Santosh Soban is playing the lead in the film Couple Friendly, with Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. The film is being grandly produced in Telugu and Tamil by UV Concepts and presented by the reputed production house UV Creations. Ajay Kumar Raju P. is the co-producer. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar.

Made as a musical romantic love story, Couple Friendly is set to release in Telugu and Tamil on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni is releasing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The pre-release press meet of the film was held today in Hyderabad.

Producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni said, “The censor board asked us to change the title Couple Friendly. However, the film was made with this title, and all promotions were also done with the same name. With only a few days left for release, we felt it was not right to change the title now, so we decided to continue with it.”

He added, “As a result, the film received an A certificate. In Tamil, the same title received a UA certificate from the censor board. There are some rumours that the film contains adult content, and I want to clarify that. Couple Friendly is a pure love story. You can even call it a family entertainer. The hero and heroine come from good family backgrounds, and their family members play important roles in the film. Audiences of all sections can watch this film comfortably.”

