Audiences of all sections can watch Couple Friendly comfortably: Dheeraj Mogilineni

Santosh Soban is playing the lead in the film Couple Friendly, with Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. The film is being grandly produced in Telugu and Tamil by UV Concepts and presented by the reputed production house UV Creations. Ajay Kumar Raju P. is the co-producer. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar.

Made as a musical romantic love story, Couple Friendly is set to release in Telugu and Tamil on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni is releasing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The pre-release press meet of the film was held today in Hyderabad.

Producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni said, “The censor board asked us to change the title Couple Friendly. However, the film was made with this title, and all promotions were also done with the same name. With only a few days left for release, we felt it was not right to change the title now, so we decided to continue with it.”

He added, “As a result, the film received an A certificate. In Tamil, the same title received a UA certificate from the censor board. There are some rumours that the film contains adult content, and I want to clarify that. Couple Friendly is a pure love story. You can even call it a family entertainer. The hero and heroine come from good family backgrounds, and their family members play important roles in the film. Audiences of all sections can watch this film comfortably.”