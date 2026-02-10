x
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
AR Rahman turning Busy in Tollywood

Published on February 10, 2026

Legendary music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman has been away from straight Telugu films from a long time. He is making his comeback with Ram Charan’s pan-Indian film titled Peddi. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The first single Chikiri Chikiri is a resounding chartbuster and the film’s expectations crossed the skies after the release of the first single. Full credits to AR Rahman and the audience are now waiting for the other songs.

At the same time, AR Rahman is now receiving a lot of offers from Telugu and the top composer is also keen to take up Telugu projects. AR Rahman is in talks for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film that will be directed by Bobby Kolli. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. AR Rahman is also in talks to score the music for Vijay Deverakonda’s next film that will be directed by Vikram Kumar. UV Creations are the producers. Apart from these, Rahman is also approached for several new Telugu films that will be announced soon.

