AR Rahman turning Busy in Tollywood

Legendary music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman has been away from straight Telugu films from a long time. He is making his comeback with Ram Charan’s pan-Indian film titled Peddi. Buchi Babu Sana is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The first single Chikiri Chikiri is a resounding chartbuster and the film’s expectations crossed the skies after the release of the first single. Full credits to AR Rahman and the audience are now waiting for the other songs.

At the same time, AR Rahman is now receiving a lot of offers from Telugu and the top composer is also keen to take up Telugu projects. AR Rahman is in talks for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film that will be directed by Bobby Kolli. The makers will make an official announcement very soon. AR Rahman is also in talks to score the music for Vijay Deverakonda’s next film that will be directed by Vikram Kumar. UV Creations are the producers. Apart from these, Rahman is also approached for several new Telugu films that will be announced soon.