Baby carrying Positive Buzz

Baby is one small film which caught everyone’s attention. The music album impressed the youth and the emotional trailer kept the bars of expectations high. Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya played the lead roles in this romantic entertainer. The trailer turned out to be the point of discussion. The film seems to impress the youth bigtime. All those who watched the film lauded Baby and the efforts of director Sai Rajesh.

Sai Rajesh also announced that the film would have early premieres across the Telugu states. Geetha Arts will release the film across the Telugu states. Vijai Bulganin’s music album is one of the best ones in the recent times. Mass Movie Makers produced the film. Baby is one of the most awaited films among the small budget flicks of Telugu cinema.