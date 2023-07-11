Lokesh’s pada yatra reaches 2000 km milestone

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday evening crossed another milestone of 2000 km of his Yuva Galam pada yatra at Kothapalli in Kavali Assembly segment of combined Nellore district.

“It is really a momentous occasion for me as I have crossed the 2000 km Yuva Galam personally meeting the people all along my pada yatra. I have laid the foundation for setting up of the Fisheries Development Board at Kothapalli which will greatly help the fishermen community and this will remain as a beautiful memory,” Lokesh stated.

TDP Supremo and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, congratulated Lokesh on completing the 2000 km pada yatra. “I am proud to see you championing the youth and lending an ear to the concerns of the people of our State,” Chandrababu tweeted and wished Lokesh good luck for the rest of his journey.

Meanwhile, after performing special poojas at Lord Sri Veera Brahmendra Swamy temple, Lokesh actively took part in the Racha Banda programme with the villagers of Kothapalli. After hearing the problems of the villagers with much attention, Lokesh said Jaganora virus is haunting the State and the only vaccine for this is Chandrababu Naidu.

“I have not only reached the 2000 km milestone but also completed my 150th day pada yatra in Kavali Assembly segment,” Lokesh said. Though the State got bifurcated with a deficit budget, Chandrababu Naidu in his position as the chief minister, ruled the State without passing on this deficit to the common man, he said.

However, in the past four years after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, power tariff has been revised nine times, RTC fares three times, the prices of petrol and diesel are the highest in the State and various taxes have been imposed on the people causing heavy financial burden on them, he stated. Expressing concern that the prices of essential commodities are far higher in Jagan Reddy rule, Lokesh said even the welfare schemes have been withdrawn.

“I totally repose faith in the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar and with the same confidence I am continuing my pada yatra,” Lokesh declared. Observing that Yuva Galam is a platform to voice the problems of the people, Lokesh said that the coming TDP government within months will focus on all the issues that are plaguing the State now.