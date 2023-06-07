Balakrishna lines up Five new Films

Nandamuri Balakrishna delivered two back-to-back hits with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. The actor is focused on Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer and the film is slated for Dasara 2023 release. Balakrishna is in plans to complete the shooting portions at the earliest and move on to his next. He signed a mass entertainer to be directed by Bobby and Sithara Entertainments will produce this film. He is in talks with Boyapati Srinu and the film will roll next year. Boyapati Srinu wanted more time to work on the script and he will start working on the film after the release of Ram’s project.

Balakrishna gave his formal nod for young director Prashanth Varma and the film would be an interesting attempt. Sudhakar Cherukuri is expected to bankroll this film. Balakrishna is also in talks for the biggest-ever multi-starrer with Shivarajkumar and Rajinikanth. There are reports that the film will be made in two parts and an announcement is awaited. Apart from these, Balakrishna has been working on his dream film Aditya 999, the sequel of Aditya 369. Balakrishna himself may direct this sci-fi film. For now, Balakrishna has lined up five films and he is completely occupied.