Gandeevadhari Arjuna starring Varun Tej to release on Aug 25th

Mega Prince Varun Tej and talented Filmmaker Praveen Sattaru are currently working non stop to bring an solid actioner. The big action film that they are working titled as ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’. The film is set to be an action thriller and the look posters, BTS glimpses have already brought much-wanted buzz for the film.

The team is completing the shoot in foreign countries at a rapid pace, and the action sequences will be the film’s main highlights. The makers have now announced the much-anticipated release date for the film.

Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s mission will begin in theatres on August 25th. The film’s production is nearing completion, and the crew is hard at work on post-production. The team is on a mission to bring this all-out action entertainer to the audience as soon as possible.

The film will have technical richness as well as numerous action sequences. This is the most expensive film in Varun Tej’s career. BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu are producing this film under the banner SVCC. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer. More details about cast and crew will be announced soon.