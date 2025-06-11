Banger from Thammudu: Nithiin Banks on Action and Emotions

MCA and Vakeel Saab fame Sriram Venu’s next film is Thammudu and Nithiin plays the lead role. As the title suggests, the film is all about the story of a sister and her brother. Veteran actress Laya plays Nithiin’s sister. The trailer of Thammudu is released and it is well cut. Without unveiling the plot and the conflict point, the trailer is packed with action and an unleashed emotional drama. Nithiin plays an Archer by profession who is on a mission to save his sister who is in danger.

The action stunts along with the background score and cinematography work stand out in this impressive trailer cut. Thammudu trailer cut hints of the comeback for Nithiin who delivered several flops. Top technicians like Guhan, Ajaneesh Lokanath and others worked for Thammudu which is the most expensive film of Nithiin’s career. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the film has Saptami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva and others in other important roles. Thammudu hits theatres on July 4th across the globe.