Best Chance For Rashmika To Repair Her Image

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most happening heroines in Telugu right now. She commands tremendous following and is also a natural choice for the stars.

But for some reason, the actress has got so much of negativity on her in a section of audience. Her offscreen flamboyance and tomboyish performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru are also the reasons for that.

Sita Ramam releasing on August 5th is a perfect opportunity for Rashmika to make amends to that. She plays an important role in the film and more over, the character ‘Afreen’ gives her ample scope to perform.

Hanu Raghavapudi is a director who can draw good performances from his actors. So, this is the right opportunity for Rashmika to repair her image and prove herself.

Sita Ramam trailer has impressed everyone and is one of the most-awaited films in recent times.