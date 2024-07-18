x
Home > Politics

Bhatti Vikramarka cautions bankers:

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Bhatti Vikramarka cautions bankers:

Telangana Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka cautioned bankers not to take away the money deposited in farmers accounts towards farm loan waiver. Telangana Government has started farm loan waiver from July 18, Thursday. In the first phase, farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh amount will be waived off.

As Revanth Reddy Government is all set to deposit money in farmers account, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka warned bankers not to deduct the amount paid by Government towards farm loan waiver towards other loans or interests. He directed them to ensure that the amount paid by Govt should directly go into the hands of farmers, without any interference from bankers.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka held a state level bankers meet in Praja Bhavan to review the loan waiver scheme and coordinate with bankers for the smooth implementation of the flagship scheme of Congress Government. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao was also present in the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy Government has been taking utmost care in successful implementation of farm loan waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi). Inspite of several financial crunch, Congress Government-led by Revanth Reddy is taking steps for the fulfilling of loan waiver promise.

