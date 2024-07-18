Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon work with SS Rajamouli and the film is a stylish forest adventure. Mahesh Babu is participating in a special workshop that is conducted by Rajamouli for the entire team. The extensive pre-production work pushed the shoot of the film which was planned to commence in July. There were rumors that there would be an update loading on August 9th marking the birthday of Mahesh Babu. But the team will not make any statement or release any update which is a disappointing news for Superstar fans.

As per the update, the regular shoot of the film will commence in November. Rajamouli is also finalizing the locations for the film’s shoot and he is also finalizing the lead actors. A possible Hollywood studio collaboration too is on cards as the film will also have a simultaneous English release along with international languages. The budgets along with the shooting schedules are kept under wraps. Mahesh will have to dedicate for this film and he is currently working on his looks. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music for this untitled action adventure.