Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Movie News

A Unique Record for Kalki 2898 AD

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

A Unique Record for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest hit of the year and the film is running successfully all over. The film created a sensation and a new record in the history of Indian cinema. Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever film to have 12.15 million plus tickets booked on Book My Show. The film surpassed all the records in 20 days of its run. Despite new releases, Kalki 2898 AD is having a rock solid run in all the languages. Kalki 2898 AD sits on the top in the Book My Show ticket sales and no Indian film is even near to this number.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and the other team members thanked the audience and their fans for making Kalki 2898 AD a blockbuster. The film’s director Nag Ashwin already started working on the sequel and the shoot commences next year. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles and the film is expected to release in summer 2026. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.

