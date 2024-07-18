A Unique Record for Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest hit of the year and the film is running successfully all over. The film created a sensation and a new record in the history of Indian cinema. Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever film to have 12.15 million plus tickets booked on Book My Show. The film surpassed all the records in 20 days of its run. Despite new releases, Kalki 2898 AD is having a rock solid run in all the languages. Kalki 2898 AD sits on the top in the Book My Show ticket sales and no Indian film is even near to this number.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and the other team members thanked the audience and their fans for making Kalki 2898 AD a blockbuster. The film’s director Nag Ashwin already started working on the sequel and the shoot commences next year. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles and the film is expected to release in summer 2026. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.