Is Sajjala behind the Vijay Sai and Jagan rivalry?

Vijay Sai Reddy was a key figure behind YSRCP’s remarkable success in the 2019 elections. He holds a strong position in the party and has special connections with many important leaders in the Telugu states, including KCR. KCR gave him a free hand in Telangana, which led to the appointments of Sajjnar and Anjani Kumar. With their support, Vijay Sai played a crucial role in challenging the TDP in Telangana.

Vijay Sai was responsible for implementing I-PAC plans and overseeing the distribution of funds to constituencies in 2019. However, after Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s entry, the situation changed for Vijay Sai in YSRCP. He was sidelined and often ignored at party meetings. Never one to be discouraged, Vijay Sai gradually shifted his focus to Uttarandhra, where he gained control over YSRCP operations.

But now in 2024, things have dramatically changed for Vijay Sai as he faces criticism from his own party leaders. Rumors circulating within YSRCP suggest that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, using his intelligence team, exposed Vijay Sai’s weaknesses and secrets to Jagan, creating a rift between them. Another conspiracy theory emerged after Vijay Sai was seen close to Chandrababu Naidu during Taraka Ratna’s death. In light of these developments, Jagan appears reluctant to show any support for Vijay Sai at this time.