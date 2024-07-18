x
Nani’s Films Sweep Nominations At SIIMA, FilmFare

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Nani’s Films Sweep Nominations At SIIMA, FilmFare

The nominations for Filmfare Awards South 2024 and SIIMA awards were announced. Natural Star Nani’s two big blockbusters in 2023 Dasara and Hi Nanna swept the nominations in these two major awards.

Nani’s classical hit Hi Nanna is on top with its magical glory. The movie was nominated for 10 SIIMA awards and 9 Filmfare Awards. Dasara received 11 nominations at SIIMA and 8 nominations at Filmfare Awards.

Interestingly, Dasara and Hi Nanna fall under different genres and Nani underwent different makeovers in these two movies directed by debutants Srikanth Odela and Shouryv respectively. Both Srikanth and Shouryuv also received nominations.

With monumental nominations for Dasara and Hi Nanna, hero Nani is set to make a strong impact at FilmFare and SIIMA Awards.

