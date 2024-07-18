Wall Demolished and Gate 2 Reopened for Public Access

Spread the love

In 2020, authorities closed the gates around the secretariat and assembly, citing security reasons. They also constructed a permanent wall next to Secretariat Gate 1 and Assembly Gate 2. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took office as Chief Minister, he implemented several changes, including the removal of the golden wheel that appeared behind the Chief Minister’s seat and the construction of this wall.

The primary reason for building the wall was to prevent Amaravati farmer protesters from entering the secretariat. The YSRCP government faced severe backlash after halting the development of Amaravati and proposing Jagan’s three-capital plan. To protect the assembly, the government closed all surrounding gates and erected permanent walls.

On Wednesday, the AP government demolished the wall at Gate 2 in the Velagapudi secretariat premises, restoring public access. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu officially opened the gate, stating that the voice of the public should always be heard in the house of democracy.

-Sanyogita