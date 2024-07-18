x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
View all stories
Home > Politics

Wall Demolished and Gate 2 Reopened for Public Access

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Wall Demolished and Gate 2 Reopened for Public Access

Spread the love

In 2020, authorities closed the gates around the secretariat and assembly, citing security reasons. They also constructed a permanent wall next to Secretariat Gate 1 and Assembly Gate 2. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took office as Chief Minister, he implemented several changes, including the removal of the golden wheel that appeared behind the Chief Minister’s seat and the construction of this wall.

The primary reason for building the wall was to prevent Amaravati farmer protesters from entering the secretariat. The YSRCP government faced severe backlash after halting the development of Amaravati and proposing Jagan’s three-capital plan. To protect the assembly, the government closed all surrounding gates and erected permanent walls.

On Wednesday, the AP government demolished the wall at Gate 2 in the Velagapudi secretariat premises, restoring public access. Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu officially opened the gate, stating that the voice of the public should always be heard in the house of democracy.

-Sanyogita

Next Nani’s Films Sweep Nominations At SIIMA, FilmFare Previous Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19
else

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

Latest

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Most Read

image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case
image
Mokshagna’s Debut Film new Updates

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath