Bhola Shankar Movie Review

Live Updates :

2:30 PM Chiranjeevi hires a taxi and becomes Taxi driver

2:20 PM Chiranjeevi Keerthy soft introduction in Kolkata

2:15 PM Movie opens with villains introduction. Girls trafficing mafia is shown.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in the remake of Vedhalam and the film titled Bhola Shankar is gearing up for a grand release across the globe on August 11th. Meher Ramesh is the director of this mass entertainer made on a massive budget. Keerthy Suresh played Megastar’s sister and Tamannaah is the leading lady. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music and background score. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment produced Bhola Shankar. Here is the review of the film:

Release Date:11 August 2023

Director: Meher Ramesh

Music director: Mahati Swara Sagar

Cinematography: Dudley

Producers: AK Entertainments

