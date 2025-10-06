Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Hareesh Eliminated; Emotional Exit and Honest Masks Task

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to keep viewers hooked with its high-voltage drama and emotional exits. The weekend episode brought shocking results as Hareesh was eliminated after a tough nomination battle, leaving Divya saved by audience votes. His exit not only stirred emotions inside the house but also sparked debates outside about his gameplay and strategy.

Commoners Under Pressure

Interestingly, from the start of the season, commoners have given a tough fight to celebrities. But over the weeks, their team has weakened with the eliminations of Maryada Manish and Priya Shetty. With Hareesh’s eviction, the commoners’ strength has shrunk further, leaving fewer contenders to challenge the celeb camp.

Why Hareesh Fell Behind?

For weeks, speculation had been high about Hareesh’s exit. His leg injury hampered participation in tasks, reducing his visibility on screen. On top of that, his rude behavior and clashes with Sanjana dented his image with audiences. While some compared his strategy to ex-contestant Kaushal’s “house vs me” game, Hareesh failed to evoke the same emotional connect. Viewers today, more mature than in earlier seasons, did not buy into the narrative, leading to his fall.

The Elimination Round

This week, six contestants were nominated: Flora, Ritu, Sanjana, Srija, Divya, and Hareesh. On Saturday’s episode, Ritu was saved first by host Nagarjuna. Later, Flora and Sanjana were declared safe. Srija too was rescued, leaving Divya and Hareesh in danger zone.

In the final call, Nagarjuna announced Hareesh’s eviction and asked him to step onto the stage. Surprisingly, Hareesh showed no emotions and simply said, “Okay sir.” Meanwhile, Divya grew emotional, thanking the audience for saving her despite her late entry into the house.

Nagarjuna’s “Masks Task” with Hareesh



On stage, Nagarjuna gave Hareesh a special “Black Mask vs White Mask” task.

Black Mask (not transparent): He placed it on Bharani, Immanuel, and Demon Pawan, citing their hidden sides and unshown potential.

White Mask (transparent): He gave it to Srija, Kalyan, and Thanuja, calling them genuine, straightforward, and real.

His honest observations surprised housemates, especially Thanuja, who felt touched by his remarks. Nagarjuna, as usual, added his witty punches to lighten the moment.

Audience Perception

Many audience members felt Hareesh’s strategy was inspired by Kaushal of Season 2. However, unlike Kaushal who successfully created a lone-warrior emotion, Hareesh’s efforts fell flat. His elimination proved that half-hearted gameplay and negativity don’t click anymore with audiences.

With Hareesh’s exit, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 moves into the next phase, where commoners are struggling to hold ground against stronger celebrity players.