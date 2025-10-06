x
Fact Check: Surprise from Baahubali: The Epic

Published on October 6, 2025 by sankar

Fact Check: Surprise from Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli and his team are busy with the final copy of Baahubali: The Epic which is aimed for October 31st release. His team is working out to get the best experience for the audience. Speculations have intensified about the third installment of the film. There are strong reports that the third part of Baahubali will be announced during the end credits of Baahubali: The Epic. SS Rajamouli and his team are all set to make the announcement.

But the project will not materialize anytime soon. Prabhas is occupied with a number of projects and Rajamouli needs more than two years to complete and release SSMB29 which is in shooting mode. He also will have to spend ample time on the script and the pre-production work of Baahubali third part. For now, the film will take over four years to kick-start and it will not happen anytime soon. The new announcement will surely excite film lovers and Prabhas fans but it would be a long wait. Baahubali: The Epic is expected to last for 3.5 hours and it is the single version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

