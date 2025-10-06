Palasa Cargo Airport Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is set to witness a major boost in infrastructure and employment as plans for a new cargo airport in Palasa, Srikakulam district, gain momentum. Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, has personally confirmed the project and is pushing forward its development within the scope of his ministry. Highlighting the potential impact of the airport, the minister emphasised that it could create direct and indirect employment opportunities for nearly 500,000 people, benefiting both local communities and the state’s economy.

In a recent public consultation held at the Palasa Railway Institute, Minister Rammohan Naidu, along with the state Agriculture Minister Atchennaidu, local MLA Shireesh, and several officials, engaged with farmers and villagers to address concerns regarding land acquisition and project implementation. Farmers from Mandasa, Vajrapukotturu, Mettur, Cheepurupalli, Betalapuram, Lakshmipuram, and Bimidi villages expressed their need for fair compensation, local employment opportunities, and additional support for those affected by land acquisition. The ministers reassured them that no injustice would occur and that every suggestion would be carefully considered to ensure transparent and equitable resolution.

Minister Rammohan Naidu further clarified the extent of land required in each village and highlighted that the proposed cargo airport would significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and development in the Uddanam region. He assured the farmers that all measures would be taken to provide suitable compensation and create meaningful job opportunities, ensuring the project benefits the local population. By addressing concerns directly with the community and promising a transparent execution, the initiative has generated optimism and excitement among residents, signaling a transformative phase in the region’s growth.

The Palasa cargo airport is not just a project; it is being positioned as a catalyst for economic progress, employment generation, and regional connectivity, setting the stage for a brighter and more prosperous future for Andhra Pradesh.