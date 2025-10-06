Major Update on Nagarjuna’s 100th Film

King Nagarjuna is all set for his 100th film. The actor impressed the audience with his performance in films like Kubera and Coolie and he is returning back as lead actor with #King100. The announcement was expected on his birthday but the plans are shelved. Nag and his team decided to skip making big announcements. Lottery King is the rumored title for the film and Tamil director R Karthik is on board to direct the project. The shoot will commence today and an announcement about the project will be made at the right time.

The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer packed with all the needed ingredients. Nag will have three heroines in Lottery King and the film will be produced by Annapurna Studios. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and background score. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. More details are expected to be announced at the right time. For now, the shoot continues without any official announcements.