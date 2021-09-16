Bigg Boss tidbits: Netizens troll Siri and compare her with Bhanu and Tejaswi

Bigg Boss season 5 contestant Siri was trolled by Netizens and was compared to Bhanu and Tejaswi of season 2. Details as below

During season 2, Bhanu Sri and Tejaswi fought with another contestant Kaushal and alleged that he touched lady contestants inappropriately during the physical task. Bhanu’s fierce fight with Kaushal during that task was a sensation those days. Later it was found that Kaushal did not touch them as they alleged. Netizens trolled both of them assassinating Kaushal character.

Now the same repeated with Siri alleging that Sunny inappropriately touched her during the task. At least in the case of Bhanu there was some doubt as audience were also divided. But now in the case of Siri , it is very clear that Sunny did not do anything wrong, and he took help from swetha to steal batons from Siri. Until the previous day, the audience were having a good impression on Siri, who was given the nickname of butterfly by Lobo. But now the same netizens are trolling her and saying she is it trying to gain some sympathy by playing such cheap tricks.

Overall, Siri got negative feedback because of this allegation on Sunny.