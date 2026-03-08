x
Politics

Bihar's Next CM? Intense Power Struggle Begins

Published on March 8, 2026 by Sanyogita

Bihar’s Next CM? Intense Power Struggle Begins

Political activity in Bihar has intensified as speculation grows over who will become the next Chief Minister after Nitish Kumar is expected to move to the Rajya Sabha. After nearly two decades of leadership, the possibility of his transition to national politics has opened a fresh debate about the future leadership of the state.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance currently holds a strong majority in the 243 member Bihar Assembly. Within the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) holds 85 seats. Even though the BJP had more seats, Nitish Kumar continued as Chief Minister as part of the alliance arrangement. With his possible move to Parliament, the Chief Minister’s post could now shift to the BJP.

Several BJP leaders are being discussed as potential contenders. Current Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is widely seen as a strong candidate. His influence among the Kushwaha community, one of the major OBC groups in the state, is considered a political advantage.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is also being mentioned in political circles. Other names such as Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Sanjeev Chaurasia, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Nitish Mishra are part of the discussion as well.

Meanwhile, a new political development has added more interest to the situation. Nishant Kumar has made his formal political debut in Patna by joining JD(U). Party leaders welcomed him and handed him membership in the presence of supporters. Nishant said he would work to live up to the trust placed in him and praised the long public service of his father.

Political observers say Nishant Kumar could soon take on a larger role in the party. Some reports suggest he may even be considered for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post if political equations demand it. As Bihar waits for clarity on its next Chief Minister, the coming weeks are likely to bring crucial decisions that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

