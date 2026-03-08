Can Revanth Reddy Convince Hyderabad on Musi Riverfront Project?

With the Telangana government pushing forward with the ambitious Musi Riverfront rejuvenation project, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy faces a crucial challenge – winning public confidence.

Despite the government projecting the project as a transformative plan for Hyderabad, skepticism appears to be widespread. Political circles, civic observers and even sections within the ruling party privately admit that many remain unconvinced about the project, particularly the proposal to install a Gandhi statue as part of the riverfront development.

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister is determined to push ahead with the project. A close aide of the Chief Minister said that Revanth Reddy is not ready to rethink and is firm on the plan as he wants to transform Hyderabad and leave behind a major urban landmark.

However, the hesitation is not limited to the opposition. Several Congress leaders in Hyderabad are also said to be cautious about the project’s timing. With GHMC elections expected in the coming political cycle, some leaders are wary of taking up a controversial project that could trigger public backlash over costs, priorities and particularly displacement along the river stretch.

Political observers say large symbolic projects do not always translate into electoral gains. In the past, governments in the Telugu states have undertaken major statue and memorial projects, but these did not necessarily help them politically.

At the same time, the urge to leave behind a defining project has often shaped the decisions of Chief Ministers. Leaders have historically tried to create landmark infrastructure during their tenure.

For instance, N. T. Rama Rao developed the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), while N. Chandrababu Naidu pushed Hyderabad’s IT expansion with Cyber Towers. More recently, K. Chandrashekar Rao constructed the new Telangana Secretariat complex.

Observers believe the Musi Riverfront project could become Revanth Reddy’s signature initiative if implemented successfully.

However, the project’s scale and financial outlay have raised questions about priorities and potential impact on communities living along the river.

Chief Minister is going to present a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the Musi Riverfront project on March 13, explaining the vision and benefits of the plan.

Whether the presentation will be able to convince the public and political stakeholders remains to be seen. For now, the Musi project has triggered more questions than confidence in Hyderabad’s political circles.