BJP MP demands quota in Indiramma houses allocations

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao demanded Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to give power to even MPs in Indiramma Illu (houses for poor) allocations. Medak MP dashed off an open letter to CM, explaining the reasoning behind his demand.

“I heartfully appreciate CM Revanth Reddy for initiating Indiramma Housing scheme to offer houses to poor in Telangana. I also appreciate his decision to allocate 40 percent quota to MLAs in allocations of Indiramma houses. This is an appropriate way of recognizing the MLAs importance and help them greatly in reaching out to the poor,” wrote Raghunandan Rao in the letter.

“Like MLAs, even MPs should be given 40 percent quota in allocation of Indiramma houses. Because even MPs have been elected directly by people like MLAs,” further wrote Raghunandan Rao, making his point.

MP Raghunandan Rao also patted Telangana Government for associating Indiramma Housing scheme with Centre’s PM Avas Yojana and leveraging funds. Through the mention of PM Avas Yojana, Raghunandan Rao indirectly highlighted Modi Sarkar’s contribution to Indiramma houses.

MP Raghunandan Rao urged CM Revanth Reddy to recognize his demand for quota and implement it for all 17 MPs in Telangana, without any political bias.