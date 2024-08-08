Bobby Deol wraps up NBK109

Animal marked a perfect comeback for Bobby Deol as an actor. He is now busy with a series of films and he is currently occupied with the shoot of his next Telugu film featuring Balakrishna in the lead role. Tentatively titled NBK109, the shoot of the film is happening in Rajasthan without breaks. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in NBK109 and he wrapped up shooting for his portions for the film. The film’s director Bobby Kolli revealed the news calling Bobby Deol a great actor. Bobby Deol is also one of the lead antagonists in NTR’s upcoming movie Devara that is in the final stages of shoot. Koratala Siva is the director and Bobby Deol has a major role in the second part of Devara.

NBK109 which is yet to be titled is aimed for December release and the makers will announce the release date after the shoot gets concluded. Urvashi Rautela and Chandini Chowdary will be seen playing other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Balakrishna resumed the shoot of the film after his political break and he is in plans to complete the shoot of the film by September.