x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bobby Deol wraps up NBK109

Published on August 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Bobby Deol wraps up NBK109

Bobby Deol wraps up NBK109

Animal marked a perfect comeback for Bobby Deol as an actor. He is now busy with a series of films and he is currently occupied with the shoot of his next Telugu film featuring Balakrishna in the lead role. Tentatively titled NBK109, the shoot of the film is happening in Rajasthan without breaks. Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist in NBK109 and he wrapped up shooting for his portions for the film. The film’s director Bobby Kolli revealed the news calling Bobby Deol a great actor. Bobby Deol is also one of the lead antagonists in NTR’s upcoming movie Devara that is in the final stages of shoot. Koratala Siva is the director and Bobby Deol has a major role in the second part of Devara.

Also Read : Buzz: Bobby Deol in NTR’s Devara?

NBK109 which is yet to be titled is aimed for December release and the makers will announce the release date after the shoot gets concluded. Urvashi Rautela and Chandini Chowdary will be seen playing other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Balakrishna resumed the shoot of the film after his political break and he is in plans to complete the shoot of the film by September.

Next Will Sam respond to Chay’s Engagement? Previous Telangana Gas Cylinder Scheme: Another 4.6 Lakh Families Receive Rs. 500 Subsidy
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Latest

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

Related Articles

Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot