Home > Movie News

Will Sam respond to Chay’s Engagement?

Published on August 8, 2024 by

Will Sam respond to Chay’s Engagement?

will samantha react on chaitanya engagement

Tollywood actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been in a relationship for years and then took their relationship forward. After years of togetherness, the duo parted ways and have been single since 2021. Naga Chaitanya preferred not to respond about what happened in their relationship, but Samantha never hesitated to share her emotions on social media without crossing sensibilities. The actress also had to face challenges because of her health and she is in the healing stage. Sam after years of struggle, finally settled and returned to work.

Today, Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in his new Hyderabad residence in the presence of his family members. Soon, social media is full of posts and comments about the reaction of Samantha. As Samantha is quite active on social media and expresses her feelings, netizens are eager about her next post or story on Instagram. Many fans are even concerned about Sam’s mental health.

Also read : Official: Naga Chaitanya is Engaged

At the same time, some old posts of Sobhita and old videos of Nagarjuna’s comments about Sobhita are now going viral on social media. Some of the netizens also mentioned that Samantha proposed to Chaitanya on August 8th in the past and the actor now got engaged to his new love Sobhita on the same day but in a different year.

Some of them even backed Samantha saying that the actress is well aware that Chaitanya will get married again. At the same time, there are debates going on about the net worth of Naga Chaitanya and the family background of Sobhita Dhulipala. We have to wait to see whether Samantha responds to the engagement of Naga Chaitanya or she stays calm and focuses on her work.

