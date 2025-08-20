BR Naidu Strikes Back: Serves Legal Notice to Sakshi Management

Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu (BR Naidu), Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has come out strongly against what he describes as a “malicious and orchestrated smear campaign” run by Sakshi TV and Sakshi News Paper.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, BR Naidu accused Sakshi Media of publishing and broadcasting defamatory and frivolous reports against him on August 10 and August 14, 2025. He denounced the campaign as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and discredit his sacred services to Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy.

The TTD Chairman alleged that the smear campaign stems from vested interests opposed to his leadership at TV5, a Telugu news channel that he claims upholds the values of fair, impartial, and truthful journalism. According to Naidu, Sakshi Management is displeased with TV5’s independent editorial stance, which prompted them to target him personally.

Taking the battle to the legal front, Naidu revealed that he had already served a legal notice to Sakshi Management through his advocate on August 18, 2025. The notice seeks an unconditional public apology and compensation of ₹10 crores, to be paid to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board, for the damage caused by the defamatory content.

Naidu warned that if Sakshi fails to respond within the stipulated time frame, he will escalate the matter by initiating every possible legal recourse available to him. This includes approaching the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to halt the broadcast of Indira Television Limited (Sakshi TV) by invoking relevant provisions of law. “This is not merely about an individual being defamed. It is about safeguarding the dignity of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy’s service from malicious forces,” Naidu emphasized.

With emotions running high among devotees and the legal clock ticking for Sakshi Management, the clash between BR Naidu and Sakshi Media is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched media battles in recent times.