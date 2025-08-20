x
Koratala Siva turning Active Producer

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

Koratala Siva turning Active Producer

Koratala Siva has directed some of the memorable films in Telugu like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage, Bharat Ane Nenu and others. His films are a blend of a social message with the needed commercial aspects. Acharya was a big shock for the talented writer and director. He made his comeback with NTR’s Devara. Though the sequel of the film was announced, speculations say that the film was kept on hold. Koratala Siva along with his friend Sudhakar has floated Yuva Sudha Arts. They co-produced NTR’s Devara.

Yuva Sudha Arts also paid advances for young and successful directors like Ajay Bhupathi, Shiva Nirvana, Venky Kudumula and others. Koratala Siva is now in plans to produce back-to-back films with young directors. He will supervise scripts, finalize them and will co-produce these projects. In a recent development, Naga Chaitanya has given his nod for a film and it would be produced by Yuva Sudha Arts. Koratala Siva is in plans to become an active producer soon. His next directorial is yet to be announced.

