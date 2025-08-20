x
Politics

Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?

Published on August 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

Nellore Aruna Arrested: Beginning of a Bigger Scandal?

The arrest of Nellore’s Aruna, alleged to have used honey traps and political connections to influence powerful officials, has become a major talking point in Andhra Pradesh. What began as the story of a boutique owner has now spiralled into a controversy that cuts across crime, politics, and governance.

Arrest and Police Action: Aruna’s dramatic arrest took place near Addanki in Bapatla district, where she was accused of threatening a landowner in Kovur. She was shifted to the Kovur police station and is now facing multiple charges, including intimidation of a Circle Inspector by falsely claiming she was calling from the Home Department. Officials have confirmed that surveillance agencies are now examining her past activities, financial dealings, and connections with politicians. Days before her arrest, she posted on social media claiming that she held sensitive information about influential figures who had once depended on her partner Srikanth. She warned them to “speak before she speaks,” signalling that she might expose names if pushed further. Her online statements have fueled speculation that several well-known individuals may be dragged into the controversy.

From Tailoring Shop to Power Circles: Aruna’s rise is puzzling to many. She was not wealthy, nor did she come from a political family. In her early days, she managed only a small tailoring business. Yet, over time, she built extraordinary influence in police and political circles. Investigators suspect that her strength lay not in money, but in manipulation. Through personal connections and alleged honey trap tactics, she is believed to have controlled the decisions of police officers and even swayed bureaucrats at the state level.

Srikanth Connection: Central to this saga is Srikanth, a convicted rowdy-sheeter serving a life sentence in Nellore jail. Despite his criminal record, Srikanth was granted parole, reportedly with the backing of senior officials. For years, he allegedly ran extortion rackets and settlements without interference. Aruna is accused of shielding him, lobbying for his release, and using his name to threaten individuals. According to police, she even secured parole orders from the Home Secretary’s office, bypassing objections from local SPs. This raised suspicions of higher-level involvement.

Political leaders have been quick to distance themselves. Former minister and TDP MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy clarified that he had no link with Aruna or her husband. He admitted she once approached him with a request for parole support, but he refused. Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi has meanwhile announced that Srikanth’s parole has been cancelled and a full inquiry is underway. She promised action against anyone, official or political, who enabled his release. The minister also criticized the previous government, alleging it nurtured anti-social elements like Srikanth and Aruna.

Aruna’s arrest is unlikely to be the end of the story. Instead, it has opened up deeper questions. As investigations continue, more names could surface, potentially exposing a wide network of influence. For now, Aruna’s arrest has shaken political and bureaucratic circles, and the case could turn into one of the state’s most explosive scandals in recent years.

