Brazil Blocks X: ₹7.4 Lakh Daily Fine for Users

Brazil blocked services of X following a Supreme Court order on Friday calling for the nationwide suspension of X.

Including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, many Brazilians are bidding farewell to X by posting their other social media profiles on the platform. From Saturday, the public is unable to access X even on their web browsers.

The blockage of X comes after X’s CEO failed to provide a legal representative in the country. Brazilian law requires companies to have their own legal representative in the jurisdiction.

The Brazilian court has already issued many notices to multiple users of X for spreading false information and misleading content. They also raised concerns about hate speech, which is causing issues for the country’s democracy. X failed to address these notices.

Justice De Moraes warned Musk on Wednesday, saying that if he failed to provide a legal representative, they would suspend X’s services in the country. After that, they established a 24-hour deadline, which X failed to meet, and the Court ordered the block. The social media platform X will be blocked until it provides its own legal representative.

The Court also ordered that anyone using X must pay a fine of ₹7.74L (i.e.,$8874) per day.

Even Musk’s bank accounts linked with Starlink, an internet provider used by millions in Brazil, are also blocked in the country.”

