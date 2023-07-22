BRO Trailer: Promising and Entertaining

Advertisement

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are working for the first time in BRO, the remake of Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. The film is helmed by Samuthirakani and the makers released the trailer. BRO trailer is promising, entertaining and has a strong emotional drama. The production values are good and Thaman’s background score is impressive. Pawan Kalyan’s role looks hilarious and is a tailor-made one for him.

Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of a youngster who leads a busy life and has no time for anything. After the entry of Pawan Kalyan’s role, his life takes a different turn. The team narrated the entire story in the trailer glimpse. Trivikram penned the dialogues and screenplay for BRO which is slated for July 28th release. Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Warrier, Thanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore played other important roles. People Media Factory and Zee Studios bankrolled BRO. Pawan Kalyan completed his shoot in just 20 days