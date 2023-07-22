Pawan objects to volunteers in voter verification drive

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday strongly objected to the volunteers taking part in the voters verification drive. He wanted the Election Commission of India to intervene and stop the involvement of volunteers in the drive.

Pawan Kalyan said that the volunteers were participating in the voter verification drive against the earlier orders of the Election Commission. He alleged that the volunteers have been working for the ruling YSR Congress and wanted the EC to drop their participation in any election duty.

It may be mentioned here that Pawan Kalyan had been making wild allegations of corruption and extortion against the volunteers. He alleged that the volunteers have been collecting sensitive data from the people and making it available to the ruling party.

He also alleged that the volunteers were collecting the data of single women and young girls which was being used for human trafficking. He said that the volunteers have been working as the agents of the YSR Congress.

In this background, Pawan Kalyan opposed the involvement of volunteers in the voters verification drive started by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan also alleged that the State government was cheating people by projecting Byjus in the school education. The state government had tied up with the Byjus to provide content for the students in the government schools.

He alleged that the government had failed to build even toilets in the government schools. Several schools in the state have no toilet facilities, he said and wanted the government to provide the basic infrastructure.

The Jana Sena chief also asked the government to take up teachers recruitment and issue DSC notification without further delay. He asked the government to fill all vacant teacher posts before making any tall claim on education.