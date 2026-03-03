Buchi Babu’s next Target is Prabhas

Uppena marked the directorial debut of Buchi Babu and the super success of the film made him bag an opportunity to direct Ram Charan in his second. The film titled Peddi is high on expectations and the film is doing record pre-release business. Peddi is slated for summer release and it is in the final stages of shoot. Buchi Babu is working on a script that suits Prabhas and he will soon narrate it to the top pan-Indian actor soon.

Buchi Babu has been aiming big after the grand success of Uppena. Buchi Babu impressing Ram Charan for his second film was a big surprise. This time, his aim is to direct Prabhas. If Peddi ends up as a massive hit, all the top actors will be ready to work with Buchi Babu but this talented director is aiming to work with Prabhas soon. A meeting may take place after the release of Peddi. Prabhas is currently shooting for Fauzi, Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.