Buzz: Anushka in Nagarjuna’s 100th Film?

King Nagarjuna has recently commenced the shoot of his 100th film which is tentatively titled Lottery King. Tamil filmmaker R Karthik is the director and the shoot commences without any official announcement. Veteran actress Tabu has been roped in for the role of one of the leading ladies and the actress joined the sets of the film recently.

The latest buzz is that Anushka is in talks for the other important role in the film. It has been a while since the actress signed a film after Ghaati. Reports also say that Nagarjuna will be seen in a dual role and Tabu, Anushka are paired up beside the actor. Annapurna Studios are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Lottery King and the film releases in summer 2026.