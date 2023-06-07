Buzz: Interesting backdrop for NTR and Prashanth Neel Film

Young Tiger NTR will resume the shoot of Koratala Siva’s Devara soon and the film would head for a pan-Indian release in summer 2024. NTR lined up Prashanth Neel’s action drama and the shoot commences next year. Prashanth Neel’s team is working on the script and the top director will focus completely on the project after the release of Salaar. As per the update we hear, the film is an action thriller and is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war. The film is also set at the border of India and Pakistan.

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has been approached for the female lead’s role as per the Bollywood media’s speculation but there is no clarity about it for now. Some big updates on the project are expected next year. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this big-budget actioner and Prashanth Neel is expected to repeat his technicians. NTR will also take up War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan next year.