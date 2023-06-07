Adipurush Trailer: Action-packed and Emotional

Advertisement

The second trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush is released last night during the grand pre-release event in Tirupathi. The trailer is packed with a huge dose of action and a hard-hitting emotional drama. The trailer makes sure that Adipurush is a sure-shot box-office winner. The visuals and the VFX work are quite good. Prabhas steals the show with his screen presence and performance. Jai Shriram chanting has been the news across the nation and the fever intensified with the new trailer.

The action episodes and the VFX work along with the performances and the production values are the expected highlights of Adipurush. Kriti Sanon looks perfect as Sita and Saif Ali Khan is ruthless as Ravan. The cinematography work and the music are excellent. Adipurush is heading for a grand release on June 16th and the promotional activities are in full swing. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. People Media Factory is releasing Adipurush across the Telugu states.