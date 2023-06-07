Prabhas has a promise for his Fans

The action trailer of Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush is out last week and it took the expectations on the film to the next level. A grand pre-release event of Adipurush was held last night in Tirupathi and Rebelstar fans flocked to the venue in huge numbers. The entire team of Adipurush was thrilled with the response. Prabhas during his speech thanked his fans for the constant support and their love towards him. He promised to do two films every year and he also said that it may go up to three if everything goes well.

He also said that Megastar Chiranjeevi called it a fortune and luck to do a film on Ramayana. Prabhas also called Om Raut a Rockstar. He said that the team has been working round the clock to bring the best output for the film. Prabhas also responded about getting married. He said that he would get married in Tirupathi if all goes well. Adipurush is an epic based on Ramayana and is directed by Om Raut and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers. The film releases on June 16th in record number of screens.