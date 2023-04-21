Buzz: Nayanthara to work with Kamal Haasan?

Kamla Haasan and Mani Ratnam are collaborating for a film after 35 long years after the superhit film ‘Nayakudu’. The film is tentatively titled KH234. There was a strong buzz that Trisha Krishnan, who is part of Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan will be the lead actress in KH234 also. But the latest buzz is that Nayanthara has been approached for the project.

Kamal Haasan and Nayanthara have not worked together till now, while Trisha and Kamal Haasan earlier teamed up for two disasters: Manmadhan Ambu and Thoongavanam. The makers are yet to finalize the cast and crew. Kamal Haasan is busy shooting for Indian 2 in Shankar’s direction and Mani Ratnam is busy promoting his highly anticipated sequel Ponniyin Selvan 2.