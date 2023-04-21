Shriya Saran to sizzle in Bhola Shankar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Bhola Shankar in Meher Ramesh’s direction. The film is said to be a family drama and is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedhalam. The makers are quite interested in doing an item song as Chiranjeevi’s last item song ‘Boss Party’ from Waltair Veerayya was super successful.

Sources say that Shriya Saran has been approached and she is going to do some glitzy moves for a catchy item song in Bholaa Shankar. The actress was last seen in Kabzaa and her next release will be Music School. Shriya Saran at the age of 40 is raising the heat on social media through photoshoots and maintaining her fan base. Of all the craze she attained, Shriya has demanded a whopping remuneration of Rs 1 Cr and the makers finalized the deal with the actress.