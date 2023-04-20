Virupaksha Movie Review

Live Updates :

3:45 AM In 1991 Surya(Sai Dharam Tej) comes to village for 15 days. He likes local girl Nandini(Samyuktha)

3:35 AM Village people kill a couple suspecting they are performing Black magic.

3:30 AM Set in 1979, Movie opens in Rudravanan village.

3:25 AM Showtime.

After a long break, Supreme Star Sai Tej is testing his luck with a mystic thriller titled Virupaksha. Karthik Dandu is making his debut as director and Samyuktha is the leading lady. Top director Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for this interesting film and he is co-producing this interesting attempt at Sukumar Writings. BVSN Prasad is the producer and Kantara fame Ajineesh Loknath scored the music. The trailer created enough buzz for Virupaksha. Here are the live updates of Virupaksha:

Release date: 2023 April 21

Director: Karthik Verma Dandu

Music director: Ajanish Loknath

Cinematography: Sandat Sainuddin

Producers: BSN Prasad

