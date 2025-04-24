Buzz: Shruti Haasan in NTR’s Next?

Shruti Haasan is waiting to make a bounce back in Telugu. She was seen in Salaar featuring Prabhas and is currently busy with Tamil projects. As per the buzz, Shruti Haasan is in talks for the upcoming film of NTR directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has a spicy item number and the makers are in plans to cast Shruti Haasan for the special song. The discussions are going on for now and nothing has been finalized yet. The new schedule of this untitled film commenced recently in Karnataka and it will continue till the mid of May.

Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Dragon is the title considered for this high voltage action drama. The film has a number of songs which are rare in Prashanth Neel’s film. He also wanted a special song for which Shruti Haasan is considered. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are jointly producing this action drama and the film releases next year.