Home > Politics

Callous TTD officials spoiling CM Chandrababu’s good gesture

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

Callous TTD officials spoiling CM Chandrababu’s good gesture

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has ordered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to allow recommendation letters of Telangana public representatives and ensure smooth darshan in last December. He has taken personal care in this matter and directed TTD to honour Telangana MLAs and MLCs letters. But it seems TTD officials are neglecting even AP CM’s orders.

Considering Telangana leaders requests, Chandrababu Naidu directed TTD to allow two break darshans and two special darshans for Telangana public representatives per week. He personally wrote to Telangana CM about the same.

Responding on CM Chandrababu’s good gesture, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other leaders expressed their gratitude to AP CM then.

While there is a good relationship and bomhomie between Revanth Reddy Sarkar and Chandrababu Naidu Govt, the negligence of TTD officials is creating a rift and leading to disappointment of Telangana leaders.

Telangana Chief Whip Adi Srinivas, who visited Tirumala on Friday, urged AP Govt to honour Telangana public representatives recommendation letters.

Firebrand BJP MP from Medak Raghunandan Rao even warned TTD officials in the matter. He said that Telangana public representatives will take up the matter with AP CM Chandrababu, if TTD officials does not acknowledge their recommendation letters.

As the situation on ground level in Tirumala is different from what CM Chandrababu Naidu has envisaged, even Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has once again written a letter to AP CM urging him to ensure that Telangana public representatives recommendation letters are acknowledged and given due recognition during Darshan.

Previous Megastar Chiranjeevi To Get A Special Honour At UK Parliament On March 19
