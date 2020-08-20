CBI to re-quiz 56 people in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

The death case of Sushant Singh Rajput was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed. The CBI officials decided to re-quiz all the 56 people that were questioned by the Mumbai cops. Even two DCPs from the Mumbai police: Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya will be questioned in connection with the investigation that is done in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The SIT team will visit the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput and they may recreate the crime scene in his residence.

A lady officer will drill Rhea Chakraborty in this case. Three different teams are formed by the CBI to probe in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. One of them will overlook the documents and the case dairy. The second team would question Rhea Chakraborty and her family. The third team will probe in the angle of Bollywood and Dubai mafia angle as per the reports from Times Now. The panel of doctors who conducted an autopsy to Sushant Singh Rajput’s body too will be questioned in the case.