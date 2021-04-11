Censor hurdles for Acharya and Viraata Parvam

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam are two big films that are aimed for summer release and are set in the backdrop of Naxalism. The Anti-Terrorism Forum (ATF) asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to issue clearance for the above biggies. The decision was taken by the ATF on the posters of Acharya and Viraata Parvam. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan from Acharya and Rana Daggubati from Viraata Parvam are presented as Naxalites. The Censor Board is expected to take the final call only after watching these films.

With the second wave of coronavirus all over, both Acharya and Viraata Parvam may not hit the screens as per the plan. Chiranjeevi is yet to wrap up a major schedule for Acharya and the post-production work needs to be completed. Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam completed all the formalities and is announced for summer release. We have to wait to see if Acharya and Viraata Parvam would face censor hurdles or if they would clear all the issues and have a comfortable release.