Centre approves AB suspension, chargesheet ordered

The Union Ministry for Home Affairs has defended the AP government’s decision on the suspension of senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao. The Jaganmohan Reddy government took action against Rao after accusing him of committing irregularities in purchase of intelligence equipment in the previous regime. AB served as the intelligence chief under Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan Reddy is facing allegations of personally targeting AB as part of his general revenge-taking against all those top officials who served under Naidu.

The Centre’s latest decision came contrary to general expectations that AB Venkateswara Rao will get relief just like IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. Interestingly, the Centre has instructed the AP government to file chargesheet against the IPS officer and proceed with further action against him. AB has already announced that he would fight against the state government legally and that he is not unnerved because of this case.

Till the recent visit of Reliance Ambani to Tadepalli, Jagan Circar faced lot of opposition from the Centre whether in release of funds or with regard to its decisions. But now, the game totally changed and Jagan Reddy’s prestigious decisions are getting Central approval one by one. The latest incident has triggered fears among those senior officials who were known to be close to Chandrababu Naidu in the previous regime.