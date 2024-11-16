x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Bigg Boss 8 Spoof: Kids Funny Interview
image
Committee Kurrollu Movie Team Member Raghuvaran Fun Interview
image
Choreographer Uday About Nagarjuna In Bigg Boss Set

Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. The 72-year-old politician breathed his last at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. Rammurthy Naidu has been suffering from severe illness for the past few months and was under the monitoring of doctors for the past few days.

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh have cancelled their official programs and rushed to Hyderabad, immediately knowing after the news. With the death of Rammurthy Naidu, a pall of gloom descended over Chandrababu Naidu family members and TDP supporters.

Nara Rammurthy Naidu is two years younger to Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Brother-duo has two sisters.
Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Ramamurthy Naidu also joined politics at an early age. While Chandrababu Naidu shined in politics at state and national level, Nara Rammurthy Naidu used to take care of politics in their native place, Chandragiri.

As Chandrababu Naidu rose through the ranks of TDP in the 80s and 90s, Ramamurthy Naidu became MLA from Chandragiri constituency in 1994. However he lost in 1999 from the same constituency.

Owing to his relationship with Chandrababu Naidu, younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu also became popular in Telugu states in 90s. While Chandrababu Naidu ruled state and pulled strings at national level between 1994 and 2004, Ramamurthy Naidu used to be his trusted lieutenant in Chandragiri.

While both the brothers shared a good bond initially, owing to Chittoor district’s politics, differences came up between both in the later part of their careers. The rift between Chandrababu Naidu and Rammurthy Naidu was so severe that the younger brother even joined Congress and fought a political battle against his highly powerful brother.

However after campaigning against Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in 2004, Ramamurthy Naidu returned again to its fold by 2009. Since then he has been keeping a low profile and staying away from politics and limelight.

Rammurthy Naidu has two sons, with filmstar Nara Rohit being one among them. After a prolonged illness, he finally passed away today.

Dnr

Next Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news Previous Bigg Boss 8 Spoof: Kids Funny Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Match: Netflix suffers a massive outage
image
Nayanthara calls Dhanush a Tyrant: Pens an Open Letter
image
Nara Rohit’s Father is No More

Latest

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Bigg Boss 8 Spoof: Kids Funny Interview
image
Committee Kurrollu Movie Team Member Raghuvaran Fun Interview
image
Choreographer Uday About Nagarjuna In Bigg Boss Set

Most Read

image
Satyam Ramalinga Raju back in news
image
Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away
image
Chandrababu Naidu Challenges YSRCP on Debts!

Related Articles

Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries