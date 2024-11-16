Chandrababu bereaved: Younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu passes away

Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. The 72-year-old politician breathed his last at AIG Hospital, Gachibowli. Rammurthy Naidu has been suffering from severe illness for the past few months and was under the monitoring of doctors for the past few days.

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh have cancelled their official programs and rushed to Hyderabad, immediately knowing after the news. With the death of Rammurthy Naidu, a pall of gloom descended over Chandrababu Naidu family members and TDP supporters.

Nara Rammurthy Naidu is two years younger to Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Brother-duo has two sisters.

Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Ramamurthy Naidu also joined politics at an early age. While Chandrababu Naidu shined in politics at state and national level, Nara Rammurthy Naidu used to take care of politics in their native place, Chandragiri.

As Chandrababu Naidu rose through the ranks of TDP in the 80s and 90s, Ramamurthy Naidu became MLA from Chandragiri constituency in 1994. However he lost in 1999 from the same constituency.

Owing to his relationship with Chandrababu Naidu, younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu also became popular in Telugu states in 90s. While Chandrababu Naidu ruled state and pulled strings at national level between 1994 and 2004, Ramamurthy Naidu used to be his trusted lieutenant in Chandragiri.

While both the brothers shared a good bond initially, owing to Chittoor district’s politics, differences came up between both in the later part of their careers. The rift between Chandrababu Naidu and Rammurthy Naidu was so severe that the younger brother even joined Congress and fought a political battle against his highly powerful brother.

However after campaigning against Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in 2004, Ramamurthy Naidu returned again to its fold by 2009. Since then he has been keeping a low profile and staying away from politics and limelight.

Rammurthy Naidu has two sons, with filmstar Nara Rohit being one among them. After a prolonged illness, he finally passed away today.

Dnr